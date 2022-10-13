Barnes & Noble is Offering Buy One, Get One 50% Off on Hundreds of Books

Barnes & Noble is currently holding a huge Buy One, Get One 50% Off sale applied to hundreds of titles, both in store and online. It includes classics like Brave New World by Aldous Huxley, bestsellers of the past few years like Pachinko by Min Jin Lee, and new releases like The Sacrifice by Rin Chupeco.

Along with physical books, there are also ebooks and audiobooks included in the sale, like In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado on audio and A Broken Blade by Melissa Blair as an ebook.

You can browse the BOGO sale by genre and format, from fantasy books like The Poppy War by R. F. Kuang to graphic books like Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe.

Not all books are included in the sale, so look for the Buy One, Get One 50% banner online or sticker in store. It’s unclear how long the sale will last.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.