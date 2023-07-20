Barack Obama Release’s His Summer Reading List for 2023

Under the tweet mentioning his summer books, he also wrote about how the Digital Public Library of America has launched The Banned Book Club to combat the plethora of book bans that have been plaguing libraries across the country. This comes just days after he posted a letter in which he and Michelle Obama thanked librarians for defending the freedom to read amidst a slew of book banning.

With so many books being banned across the country, @DPLA has launched The Banned Book Club to give readers access to e-books that have been banned. Learn more at https://t.co/ET5jreRQI4. pic.twitter.com/daWmibHujK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2023

