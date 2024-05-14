The Best New Book Releases Out May 14, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

This week, the finalists for the Locus Awards — which highlight the best science fiction and fantasy — were announced. Keeping in the vein of book awards, the Pulitzers were also announced, albeit last week. Read about them here.

Now for new books. Siblings journey back to their ancestral home in North Carolina in Long After We Are Gone by Terah Shelton Harris. We get a taste of the horrible and the fantastical with the Caribbean-set YA mystery It Waits in the Forest by Sarah Dass. And, Lunar Boy by Jes Wibowo and Cin Wibowo is a queer, middle grade coming-of-age graphic novel with a gorgeous pastel palette.