8 of the Most Polarizing Horror Novels Ever Written

And horror is no different! In fact, I’d argue horror is more polarizing than any other genre because what scares us is so personal. A friend might think clowns are terrifying after a bad experience at the circus, whereas another could think clowns are the least intimidating people they’ve ever met. Some get their thrills from creature features, some from psychological horror, some from something else entirely! There is no one experience! And that’s great! But every once in a while, a horror book comes around that brings out the full force of reader’s opinions with passionate comments and reviews unleashed on both sides.

Let’s take a look at eight of the most polarizing horror books ever written (so far!).