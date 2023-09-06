U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón to Work With National Parks on Poetry Project

As the 24th Poet Laureate of the United States, Ada Limón is working on two major initiatives as part of her signature project titled “You Are Here.” One part of the project will be an anthology of nature poems titled “You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World,” which will features original poems by 50 American poets. Among them will be former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, Pulitzer Prize-winning Diane Seuss, and PEN/Voelcker Award-winning Rigoberto González.

The second initiative — titled ““You Are Here: Poetry in Parks” — will be a collaboration between Limón, the National Park Service, and the Poetry Society of America. It will feature poetry installations in seven national parks across the nation. The installations will transform park features like picnic tables into public art and poetry will be tailored to each specific site.