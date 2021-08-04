Twitter Confirmed it Authorized Fake Cormac McCarthy Account
The Guardian reported that Twitter has acknowledged it gave a fake Cormac McCarthy account, labeled “CormacMcCrthy,” the blue check mark, which is meant to verify that an account of public interest is authentic. McCarthy, author of The Road, No Country for Old Men, and other works including plays, is known to be reclusive. The fake account managed to gain verification without the usual requirement of either uploading valid ID or proving that an official website links to the account.
