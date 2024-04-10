5 Books Trending On Amazon Today (and Why)

Bestseller lists only tell one part of the story. They’re the old guard of book sales reporting, condensing down a week of sales from many different outlets into one ranking. But that’s not the only way to look at the popular books of the moment. in the digital era, we can see interest in a book rise and fall in real time: ranks can change in a matter of minutes.

One way to look at the books trending this very moment is Amazon’s Movers & Shakers page. It shows the products that have shot up the sales ranking in the last 24 hours, and there’s a dedicated page for books. It’s updated frequently: just in the time since I started writing this post, it’s already changed. Amazon isn’t the whole story of book buying, but it’s definitely a big enough piece of the pie to take seriously.