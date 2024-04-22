The LA Times Book Prize Winners for 2024

The Los Angeles Times has been awarding prizes for the best books now for 44 years. The awards, held in conjunction with the annual LA Times Book Festival, were handed out Friday evening, April 19, 2024. There are 13 categories for the prize, alongside the Robert Kirsch Award, given to a living writing whose work has a major connection to the American West. All winners receive $1,000 and a citation.

Eligible titles for the prize must have been published within the last year in English in the US. They may have been originally written in a language other than English upon initial publication.