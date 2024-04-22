LA Times Book Prize logo
News

The LA Times Book Prize Winners for 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

The Los Angeles Times has been awarding prizes for the best books now for 44 years. The awards, held in conjunction with the annual LA Times Book Festival, were handed out Friday evening, April 19, 2024. There are 13 categories for the prize, alongside the Robert Kirsch Award, given to a living writing whose work has a major connection to the American West. All winners receive $1,000 and a citation.

Eligible titles for the prize must have been published within the last year in English in the US. They may have been originally written in a language other than English upon initial publication.

The LA Times Annual Book Prize Winners for 2024 in each category are:

The Robert Kirsch Award was given to Jane Smiley, while the Innovator’s Award was given to Access Books, an organization which has been renovating school libraries and helping underserved students and districts get access to literature.

More information about the winners and the LA Times Book Prize, as well as its history, can be found on its website.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream