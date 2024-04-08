The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
If you take a look at just the Publishers Weekly bestseller list, you’d see a very different perspective on the bestselling books of two weeks ago: eight out of ten of their top sellers are children’s books, mostly Easter books. Because children’s books are separated out by most of the other bestseller lists, though, they usually don’t appear here — but it’s a good reminder that children’s books are their own world in publishing!
One book that has seen a bump in sales this week is I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, which took the #1 spot on Amazon despite originally coming out in 2022. The popularity of the docuseries Quiet On Set has helped this memoir from a former Nickelodeon child actor find a new audience. If you’ve also watched it recently, you might be interested in these 7 Child Actor Memoirs To Read After Watching Quiet On Set.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Angel of Indian Lake by Stephen Graham Jone, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride, and There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Women by Kristin Hannah (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #2, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #4, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Scarlet Shedder (Dog Man #12) by Dav Pilkey (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1, Amazon #2)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #6, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #8)
Dune by Frank Herbert (USA Today #10, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #2)
James by Percival Everett (USA Today #9, NYT #8, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT #2, Amazon #10, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (NYT #3, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #9)
