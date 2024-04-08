The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

If you take a look at just the Publishers Weekly bestseller list, you’d see a very different perspective on the bestselling books of two weeks ago: eight out of ten of their top sellers are children’s books, mostly Easter books. Because children’s books are separated out by most of the other bestseller lists, though, they usually don’t appear here — but it’s a good reminder that children’s books are their own world in publishing!

One book that has seen a bump in sales this week is I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, which took the #1 spot on Amazon despite originally coming out in 2022. The popularity of the docuseries Quiet On Set has helped this memoir from a former Nickelodeon child actor find a new audience. If you’ve also watched it recently, you might be interested in these 7 Child Actor Memoirs To Read After Watching Quiet On Set.