The Trailer for the Lessons in Chemistry Trailer Drops
The trailer for Apple TV+’s adaptation of Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus has dropped. The bestselling book follows chemist Elizabeth Zott, who faces discrimination as one of very few women in the scientific field in the 1950s. Eventually, she becomes the star of a popular cooking show where she displays a very chemistry-oriented approach to cooking as she challenges the status quo.
Brie Larson stars as Elizabeth, Lewis Pullman as Calvin, and Aja Naomi King as Harriet Sloane.
The trailer shows Elizabeth’s journey from working strictly as a chemist, to her work on the cooking show and even her involvement in protests for equality. The show starts streaming on Apple TV+ starting October 13th.
