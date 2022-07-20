TikTok Book Club Debuts With Jane Austen Book

TikTok has joined the ranks of other virtual book clubs by debuting its own this month. The TikTok Book Club is a result of #BookTok, a section of the site where book lovers gather to discuss books. This book club comes as no surprise, as the immensely popular BookTok community has amassed more than 65 billion views and has greatly influenced the world of publishing.

TikTok’s book club will be open to all as the rest of the site is, but will offer more structure for discussion. The first book chosen for the club is Persuasion by Jane Austen, which has been adapted by Netflix recently. The Austen classic follows Anne Elliot—a young, privileged women living in the early 1800s— as she revisits a past love.

There will be a hub specifically for the book club so that users can easily find the book of the month and share their reviews, as well as any aesthetics they favor. Leading the discussion throughout the month will be five “BookTok Laureates” who will co-host a live event at the end of the month. The laureates are: @li.reading, @jackbenedwards, @cocosarel, @Bmercer, and @edenreidreads.

The book club will continue through the rest of the summer and into the foreseeable future.

