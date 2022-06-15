Netflix’s new Persuasion trailer features Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot from Jane Austen’s 1817 novel Persuasion, but with a twist.

The original novel follows Anne Elliot eight years after her family convinced her to break off her engagement to Frederick Wentworth. Now that Anne’s family is renting to Frederick’s sister and her husband, Anne and Frederick are thrust back together and Anne is second-guessing her decision years back. While her family wants her to marry William, a cousin who will inherit her father’s estate, she has to decide what she wants for herself.

Although the story seems to mostly follow Austen’s posthumously published novel, the tone of the Persuasion trailer is more humorous, even showing Johnson breaking the fourth wall.

Persuasion premiers on Netflix July 15.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.