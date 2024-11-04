The Best New Books of November, According to Indie Booksellers

There have never been more sources to turn to for book recommendations, but one of the most reliable is asking indie booksellers. These are passionate experts in the field who make a point of keeping on top of the most exciting and interesting new releases coming out every month. That’s what makes the Indie Next List so interesting! Every month, the American Booksellers Association puts together a list of their picks for the best recent book releases.

This is a mix of new books out in November and books that came out at the end of October. The full Indie Next List has 25 new titles, plus six Now In Paperback picks. Below, I’ve selected nine of those Indie Next List books to feature, most of which are also recommended on Book Riot.