10 New Nonfiction Book Releases of November 2024
With the holiday season right around the corner, I can’t help but anticipate the brisk autumn air that brings on sweater weather. It takes a long time for it to get cold here in the South, but it’s finally time for evenings in front of the fire pit listening to a good audiobook while sipping hot apple cider. What pure bliss, right?
Of course, as a fan of true stories, nonfiction is always at the top of my to-be-read pile. With new books, there are so many options—where do you even start? I could read a new book on nature writing by Robin Wall Kimmerer, a favorite of mine. Or I could learn more about seahorses and ring-tailed lemurs. Or maybe I’ll learn more about how to bake the perfect loaf of bread. Or what about a biography of one of the most influential hip-hop groups of all time?
In celebration of true stories, I’ve collected ten of some of the most exciting nonfiction titles hitting shelves in November. You might be new to nonfiction or a true stories pro, but whatever the case, there’s sure to be something on this list that catches your eye.
All publication dates are subject to change.
Lonely Planet Hidden Libraries: The World’s Most Unusual Book Depositories by DC Helmuth (November 5)
DC Helmuth gives readers a tour of 50 libraries secreted away across the globe. Helmuth includes photos of libraries included in a prison, a monastery, and a phone booth. With its celebration of libraries of all sizes, Lonely Planet Hidden Libraries is a must-read for any book lover.
Turkuaz Kitchen: Traditional and Modern Dough Recipes for Sweet and Savory Bakes: A Baking Book by Betül Tunç (November 5)
Social media star Betül Tunç first fell in love with baking in northeastern Turkey when she was just eight years old. Now she’s known around the world for her love of all things bread and other tasty baked goods. Her new cookbook includes over 85 recipes perfect for both beginner and experienced bakers alike.
Life’s Short, Talk Fast: Fifteen Writers on Why We Can’t Stop Watching Gilmore Girls by Ann Hood (November 12)
For over two decades, Gilmore Girls has captured the imaginations of fans from around the world. Now 15 of those fans share why they love this popular television show. Some writers love a particular character while others are fascinated by a particular episode. Whatever the case, they all love this modern classic.
Vanishing Treasures: A Bestiary of Extraordinary Endangered Creatures by Katherine Rundell (November 12)
The American wood frog freezes solid every winter, and the male seahorse carries its young. These are just two of the 23 endangered animals highlighted in Vanishing Treasures, which is a must-read for any animal lover. And with its beautiful illustrations, this book also makes for a lovely gift.
High And Rising: A Book About De La Soul by Marcus J. Moore (November 19)
De La Soul arrived on the hip-hop scene in 1989, eventually becoming one of the most influential groups in the genre. High and Rising follows their debut and eventual fame, giving readers the first book published about this deeply influential hip-hop group.
Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative by Keke Palmer (November 19)
As a TV, film, and game show host, Keke Palmer seems to have done it all. Now for the first time, Palmer gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at her career and the moments that solidified her success. Plus, she shares intimate details about her experience becoming a single mother and learning to balance both her personal life and her career.
Resist: How a Century of Young Black Activists Shaped America by Rita Omokha (November 19)
In her new book, Rita Omokha details how, for over a hundred years, young Black activists have made vital contributions to social justice movements across America. From the Black Panther party to the protests after the murder of George Floyd, young Black people have led the way in pushing toward a brighter future.
The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer (November 19)
Potawatomi author Robin Wall Kimmerer made her name with Braiding Sweetgrass, the bestselling book full of stunning nature writing that ruminates on the wisdom human beings can learn from the natural world. Now, Kimmerer is back with The Serviceberry, a book that examines what the land gives to humankind and how we should be more than willing to give back in return.
The White Ladder: Triumph and Tragedy at the Dawn of Mountaineering by Daniel Light (November 19)
Long before the trail up Everest became overwhelmed with wealthy adventurers looking to conquer the world’s tallest mountain, people around the world explored the world’s highest peaks without guides on well-trodden trails. Daniel Light gives readers an overview of those early adventures, highlighting the early pioneers who led the way up the mountains.
American Bulk: Essays on Excess by Emily Mester (November 26)
America is riddled with overconsumption. But what drives us to keep purchasing more and more goods, even when we don’t need them? Emily Mester’s new essay examines this question and more as she ponders America’s obsession with owning more stuff.
There are so many good books—I don’t know where to start! If you’re looking for even more nonfiction book recommendations, check out 10 New Nonfiction Books of October and 10 New Nonfiction Book Releases of September.
As always, you can find a full list of new releases in the magical New Release Index, carefully curated by your favorite Book Riot editors, organized by genre and release date.