Travel the Historical World with These November Historical Fiction New Releases

The only thing better than traveling the world in fiction is traveling the world in real life—and even then, sometimes reading is better. After all, you don’t have to pack a suitcase or keep track of your passport if you’re traveling through the pages of a book. This form of travel is a favorite here at Book Riot. We’ve got recommendations for vicariously traveling to India through historical fiction, books set in every state of the USA, as well as international books in translation. For just about any dream travel destination you can think of, Book Riot has some bookish recommendations in store.

These historical fiction new releases coming out in November 2024 provide their own mini trip about the historical world, with novels set in France, Italy, Vietnam, Taiwan, the USA, Troy, and Germany. That’s quite the bucket list of travel destinations! If you happen to fall in love with any of those locales, don’t worry—Book Riot has you covered. It’s like I said; Book Riot has book recommendations for almost any destination. That includes France, Italy, and Taiwan! But in the meantime, enjoy a trip around the world with these brand-new historical fiction releases.