Travel the Historical World with These November Historical Fiction New Releases
The only thing better than traveling the world in fiction is traveling the world in real life—and even then, sometimes reading is better. After all, you don’t have to pack a suitcase or keep track of your passport if you’re traveling through the pages of a book. This form of travel is a favorite here at Book Riot. We’ve got recommendations for vicariously traveling to India through historical fiction, books set in every state of the USA, as well as international books in translation. For just about any dream travel destination you can think of, Book Riot has some bookish recommendations in store.
These historical fiction new releases coming out in November 2024 provide their own mini trip about the historical world, with novels set in France, Italy, Vietnam, Taiwan, the USA, Troy, and Germany. That’s quite the bucket list of travel destinations! If you happen to fall in love with any of those locales, don’t worry—Book Riot has you covered. It’s like I said; Book Riot has book recommendations for almost any destination. That includes France, Italy, and Taiwan! But in the meantime, enjoy a trip around the world with these brand-new historical fiction releases.
Eleanore of Avignon by Elizabeth DeLozier
Release date: Nov 5, 2024
In medieval Provence, a young woman named Eleanore hones her skills as a midwife and herbalist. She’s as surprised as anyone when the personal physician to Pope Clement agrees to take her on as an apprentice. It’s far more than Eleanore ever could’ve hoped for. The opportunity is incredible, but just as she’s beginning to settle into her new role, the plague comes to Europe. Now Eleanore and her mentor must work twice as hard just as a pregnant prisoner awaiting trial arrives—an accused queen who only Eleanore can treat.
The Last Agent in Paris by Sharon Maas
Release date: Nov 6, 2024
Forced to flee her home country after the Nazi invasion of France, Noor trains as a wireless operator. Her fluent French makes her an ideal undercover operative, and soon she’s being sent back to Paris as part of a prestigious spy network. The work is treacherous, and as her fellow agents are captured one by one, Noon becomes convinced there’s a traitor in their midst. With only Noon left standing, she’ll have to maintain the network and connections alone, even as the Nazis’ search draws ever closer.
Those Opulent Days by Jacquie Pham
Release date: Nov 12, 2024
In the elite society of 1920’s French-colonial Vietnam, four friends—Duy, Phong, Minh, and Edmond—run some of Vietnam’s biggest and most formidable businesses. But when one of them is murdered, the twisted threads of secrets, motives, and truth begin to unravel. As each of them becomes more suspect in the days leading up to the murder, it becomes clear that the real force of evil at work here is the colonialism that has overtaken and reshaped Vietnam in France’s image.
The Starlets by Lee Kelly and Jennifer Thorne
Release date: Nov 12, 2024
On the picturesque Italian island of Tavalli, a film set becomes a crime scene when the two leading ladies discover the crew are up to some illegal dealings behind the scenes. Vivienne Rhodes and Lottie Lawerence are rivals on and off screen, vying for the same roles and even the same men. But when they find themselves on the run with key evidence of illegal activity on set, they’ll have to work together to stay ahead of all the crooks and crooked cops on their trail.
The Sunflower House by Adriana Allegri
Release date: Nov 12, 2024
In this meticulously researched WWII historical fiction novel, Adriana Ellegri sheds light on the horrifying Nazi-run baby factory known as Hochland Home. Allina, a local girl hiding her birth mother’s Jewish heritage, soon begins to work for the Lebensborn Program, where women of “pure” German heritage gave birth to perfect Aryan babies adopted out to Nazi families. This program of eugenics is horrifying enough on the surface, but when Allina discovers the neglect going on in Hochland Home, she’s determined to save these children as well as herself from the future the Nazis have envisioned.
Taiwan Travelogue by Yáng Shuāng-zǐ, translated by Lin King
Release date: Nov 12, 2024
A young novelist traveling from Japan to Taiwan in the 1930s meets a kindred spirit in her interpreter, a woman even younger than she is. Despite their connection, something keeps them apart. It’s not until they’re separated that Chizuko begins to understand why Chizuru has always held herself slightly apart.
The Jewel of the Blues by Monica Chenault-Kilgore
Release date: Nov 19, 2024
Touring on the Vaudeville circuit after a life in show business with her family’s traveling band, Lucille knows a thing or two about life on the road. It’s hard, but for Lucille, it’s worth it. So with dreams of Broadway and a new talent manager, she becomes the front lady for Miss Lucille’s Black Troubadours. Every one of the Troubadours is battling their own demons, though, and when a dark secret from the past implicated Lucille’s father, it puts them all in danger.
Daughters of Bronze by A. D. Rhine
Release date: Nov 26, 2024
In the vein of Madeline Miller and Natalie Haynes comes a retelling of the women behind the famous legend of Troy. Andromache, Rhea, Helen, Cassandra. Some names you may recognize, some you won’t. But they are all about to get their moment. War has come, and for the oft-forgotten and overlooked women of Troy, it is their time to stand and be counted.
If you’re eager to keep up with new releases, be sure to subscribe to the New Release Index. These historical fiction books aren’t the only new releases you should be aware of, either. Find the best of the best new releases in horror, mystery, romance, and SFF.