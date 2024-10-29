John Green to Publish Book on Tuberculosis

John Green, the bestselling author of books like The Fault in Our Stars and Looking for Alaska, both of which have been adapted, is releasing a nonfiction book about Tuberculosis titled Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection.

The book will be published in spring 2024 by Crash Course Books, a new Penguin Young Readers imprint that comes from the popular YouTube channel John and brother Hank Green run together.

Everything Is Tuberculosis takes a more personal approach to the history of humanity’s relationship with tuberculosis by connecting the story of Henry, a young tuberculosis patient that Green met in 2019, with the study and global impact of the disease.

In a statement, Green said, “This book is the culmination of a long journey toward trying to understand how a disease that has been curable since the 1950s continues to kill over a million people every year. I’m thrilled to be publishing it as the first title from Crash Course Books, and so grateful to all the TB researchers and survivors whose generosity with me made it possible for me to tell this story.”

