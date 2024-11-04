The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

The bestselling books of the week roundup is changing! If you use this to catch up with the bestsellers every week, first of all, thank you! Second of all, you should know that some changes are coming to this feature. For one, it’s now going to be sent out to our New Books newsletter in addition to appearing on Book Riot. You can sign up for New Books if you want the bestseller list delivered to your inbox every week. It’s also changing days: we’ll be posting on Thursdays instead of Mondays. Other than that, everything will stay the same.

This week’s bestsellers lists include quite a few new titles, which is a nice change of pace. The books on four or five of the bestseller lists are mostly new political nonfiction: Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey, War by Bob Woodward, and Patriot: A Memoir by Alexei Navalny.