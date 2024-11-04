The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
The bestselling books of the week roundup is changing! If you use this to catch up with the bestsellers every week, first of all, thank you! Second of all, you should know that some changes are coming to this feature. For one, it’s now going to be sent out to our New Books newsletter in addition to appearing on Book Riot. You can sign up for New Books if you want the bestseller list delivered to your inbox every week. It’s also changing days: we’ll be posting on Thursdays instead of Mondays. Other than that, everything will stay the same.
This week’s bestsellers lists include quite a few new titles, which is a nice change of pace. The books on four or five of the bestseller lists are mostly new political nonfiction: Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey, War by Bob Woodward, and Patriot: A Memoir by Alexei Navalny.
Also new to this list is the musician memoir Brothers by Alex Van Halen, the beginning of a new hockey romance with The Striker by Ana Huang, and the latest Jack Reacher novel: In Too Deep.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich, The Vegetarian by Han Kang, and All About Love: New Visions by bell hooks.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey
War by Bob Woodward
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Brothers by Alex Van Halen (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Patriot: A Memoir by Alexei Navalny (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Striker by Ana Huang (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
In Too Deep: A Reacher Novel by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir by Ina Garten (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Women by Kristin Hannah (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Waiting by Michael Connelly (USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
