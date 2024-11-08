The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
Only three authors make up the top five most read books on Goodreads this week: Rebecca Yarros and Freida McFadden continue to dominate this list. Because these titles have stayed the same most weeks, I’ve included the top five most read books on Goodreads this week in three countries from across the world. This time, we’re looking at Chile, Egypt, and Switzerland. There’s a lot of overlap, but there are also some books enjoying popularity in one country in particular, like Life on the Refrigerator Door in Egypt.
The most read books on Goodreads continue to not be diverse in any sense, so I’ve included a couple new releases out this week by authors of color that deserve more attention. November 5th was pretty slow for publishing—you can probably guess why—but there are still some fantastic titles that came out on Tuesday.
Without further ado, here are the five most read books on Goodreads this week.
#5:
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
Rebecca Yarros has snagged two of the top five spots with her Empyrean series. Book three, Onyx Storm, comes out in January. This one was read by over 10,000 users this week and has a 4.4 average rating.
Chile: A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Egypt: من أخذ العربة by Maria Dadouch
Switzerland: Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
#4:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Book one in the Empyrean series is still getting plenty of new readers, likely helped by its September paperback release. It was read by more than 12,000 users last week, and it has a 4.6 average rating.
Chile: Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
Egypt: قضية ست الحسن by ميرنا المهدي
Switzerland: A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas
#3:
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
Freida McFadden continues to be the biggest name in thrillers at the moment. The first book in the Housemaid series was read by almost 15,000 Goodreads users this week, with a 4.3 average rating.
Chile: The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
Egypt: مسلكيات by إبراهيم عمر السكران
Switzerland: The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
#2:
The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore
October is over, but The Pumpkin Spice Café continues to enjoy its fall popularity. More than 16,000 Goodreads users read it this week, and it has a 3.4 average rating.
Chile: The Vegetarian by Han Kang
Egypt: Life on the Refrigerator Door by Alice Kuipers
Switzerland: Intermezzo by Sally Rooney
#1:
The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden
McFadden’s newest thriller, which came out in October, takes the #1 spot. It had more than 32,000 readers on Goodreads this week—double the readers of the title in spot #2—and it has a 4.1 average rating.
Chile: El buzón de las impuras by Francisca Solar
Egypt: The Striker by Ana Huang
Switzerland: The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore
Two New Books Out This Week You Should Know About
Unfortunately, the most read books on Goodreads tend not to be diverse by any definition of the word. So, here are a couple of new books out this week that deserve wider readership.
The Improvisers: A Murder & Magic Novel by Nicole Glover
The Conductors and The Undertakers are two excellent historical fantasy novels in Nicole Glover’s Murder & Magic series. Now we get an exciting standalone novel in that world, about magic investigator and barnstorming pilot Velma Frye. When she is put on the trail of dangerous objects across the country that cause harm, she must use her celestial magic and investigative skills to find out who is behind their evil enchantments. — Liberty Hardy
The Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong
This cozy fantasy book is a perfect comforting reading. Tao is a traveling fortune teller running from her past. She only tells small fortunes: inconsequential details of your future, like when the cow will calve. She knows where dealing in big fortunes leads. When an ex-thief and ex-mercenary ask for her help in finding a lost child, she finds an unexpected community. They’re soon joined by a baker and a “slightly magical” cat. To protect her found family, though, she’ll have to face her past. —Danika Ellis
