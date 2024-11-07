5 Great Fantasy Books with Royal Intrigue

Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

Shakespeare once said, “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown,” although it is often misquoted as “Heavy is the head that wears the crown.” (Which gave us the great Tracy Jordan quote, “Heavy is the head that eats the crayons.”) Sure, if you’re a queen or king, you’ve got a lot of privilege and riches. But you also have to make hard decisions and people are always plotting to take your throne and trying to kill you. Which is what makes royalty such a great subject for SFF novels!

There are a ton of fantastic SFF books about assassination plots, secret royalty, evil royalty, battles for the throne—but with magic, or creatures, or outer space. And sometimes all three! Personally, I don’t even want to be in charge of making microwave popcorn, but I love a royalty-related read. It’s fun to try and figure out who is the backstabber and who will be the throne-grabber. (Lawyer: Objection! That word is a reach.” Judge: “I’ll allow it.”) Here are five fantasy books filled with political intrigue set in other worlds that I love, and I hope that you will as well!