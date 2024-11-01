This is the Collins Dictionary Word of the Year for 2024
Collins Dictionary has announced its Word of the Year for 2024, and it’s “brat.” The word got a new definition in 2024 thanks to Charli XCX album by the same name. Now, in addition to the first definition of “a child, esp one who is ill-mannered or unruly: used contemptuously or playfully” it also means “characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude.”
Collins explains that brat was one of the most talked about words of 2024: “More than a hugely successful album, ‘brat’ is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and ‘brat summer’ established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life.”
Here were some of the runners up for Word of the Year and their relevant definition:
- Brainrot: an inability to think clearly caused by excessive consumption of low-quality online content
- Rawdogging: the act of undertaking an activity without preparation, support, or equipment
- Delulu: utterly mistaken or unrealistic in one’s ideas or expectations
- Romantasy: a literary genre that combines romantic fiction with fantasy
Read more about the Collins Word of the Year at their website.
