This is the Collins Dictionary Word of the Year for 2024

Collins Dictionary has announced its Word of the Year for 2024, and it’s “brat.” The word got a new definition in 2024 thanks to Charli XCX album by the same name. Now, in addition to the first definition of “a child, esp one who is ill-mannered or unruly: used contemptuously or playfully” it also means “characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude.”

Collins explains that brat was one of the most talked about words of 2024: “More than a hugely successful album, ‘brat’ is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and ‘brat summer’ established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life.”