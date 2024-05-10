How To Prepare for Pride Month in Libraries 2024: Book Censorship News, May 10, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Last year, I put together a how to guide to Pride displays in libraries and it feels appropriate to repost now to help libraries prepare. If you’re not involved in libraries, let this be an opportunity to plan not only what to do when you see a Pride display in your local library, but also to take action and write your local library board about how important it is that the library offers LGBTQ+ books and centered programming .

We’re less than one month out from Pride month, and with it, the programs, book displays, and conversations to be had about LGBTQ+ identity and history across the USA and beyond. For libraries, Pride has traditionally been a month for joyful displays of queer books, with periodic and predictable complaints. But several years into surging book bans, escalating violence, and rising fascism now, it is important to prepare for the upcoming month of events to anticipate all that has, does, and might arise.

The first Pride was a riot, and while June is and should be full of both joy and sorrow, it should be a month where queer identity and history can be experienced safely. As you prepare for displays and programs, take a few minutes to catch up with the sorts of things that came up last year during Pride at libraries — the good, the bad, and the ugly. Intimidation is a common thread, as is the intentional removal of queer books from shelves and displays thanks to initiatives like “Hide the Pride” (which will very likely enter its third annual “celebration” this year).

LGBTQ+ books and content are the most likely to be deemed inappropriate for children by parents — sometimes in numbers that are difficult to comprehend. Use the information in the research to help inform materials included in Pride displays and programming.

Equally important to the above and below is this: your staff includes queer people, even if they might not be openly out in the workplace. The more time and thought put into preparing for June, the more safety you create for them, too, and the more it becomes clear that the library truly aims to meet the needs of all and is indeed a place of democracy and civic engagement.

As a final tip this year, consider perusing the archives of Literary Activism/Book Censorship News and see what stories of anti-LGBTQ censorship have come up. What states or communities have threatened to shut down their entire public library over a couple of books featuring two mommies or two daddies? What queer books are being specifically targeted and why? Use this information to create thoughtful social media posts all month long. It helps those who are feeling the impact of this erasure and violence be seen and make clear to those who aren’t aware or don’t think it’s really happening that it is.

If you teach one patron about today’s reality for queer people, you’re making a significant difference.

