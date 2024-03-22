You’re Wrong About These Common Myths About Book Ban: Book Censorship News, March 22, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Let’s talk about a small number of misconceptions and why it is important to get these facts correct.

Misconceptions about book bans are legion. When they’re perpetrated by folks who are against book banning, the truth is, those myths emerge not out of evil or desire to misinform. Instead, they come because this moment in book bans is unlike any other in American history. They also come because the average person—be they a book lover, a library worker, an educator, or simply someone who cares about democracy—is not steeped in this news day in and day out and, thus, does not see the whole of the picture. It’s not bad information. It’s a lack of information.

Book bans make kids/teens hurry to read the books being banned

This is not true, and it’s a statement that is shared with all of the love, thought, and care in the world—it’s also perpetrated by some of the biggest names in the book world who think they’re doing a favor by repeating it. Unfortunately, the sentiment and belief is not true.

Per a story by Danika Ellis last summer: A Florida school librarian shared that she had a manga-loving student who checked out over 300 books the previous year, and came in daily to see if he was still the #1 user of the school library. When new restrictions brought in on a state level meant that the librarian could no longer order new manga, this student quickly ran out of material, and “after a few weeks, he stopped coming to the library.”

Book bans are driving kids away from libraries. Moreover, the severe restrictions placed on libraries and what they can acquire means that wish lists from students are not being fulfilled like they once were, either.

Recall that for many kids, the school library is the only place of book access available to them. No matter how many times book banners say they’re “only removing books from schools,” they’re doing the same things at public libraries. With book prices for YA titles reaching upwards of $25 a pop for hardcover and $16 for paperback, teens simply cannot afford to buy the books if they even have access to a local bookstore. No, most of them do not have credit cards to “just get them from Amazon,” either.

Indeed, as EdWeek reported, “Each new book challenged in a district reduced the probability that the district would buy a new book about LGBTQ characters by 4 percent.”

Authors benefit financially from book bans Some of the most-banned authors have seen a minor bump in sales. But what about the vast majority of authors whose books are being banned? They’re not seeing sales, y’all. It’s a myth. What banned authors do experience, though, is having their books banned. The emotional toll of it is real; as is the financial toll—in too many cases, book bans mean those authors lose out on connecting with audiences and money that helps support their work as writers. I’ve certainly seen no sales bump for my books being banned. What I have seen is that it’s led to more bans.

Moms For Liberty is responsible for the swell of book bans Moms For Liberty might be powerful and might be the folks behind BookLooks, which continues to weasel its way into schools and libraries as if it’s some kind of legitimate, professional book review resource (it’s not, and neither is Common Sense Media). They are not the only group banning books, though. Continuing to hammer this point home is important. By attributing book bans solely to Moms for Liberty, the dozens of other groups operating both on the national, regional, and local levels are overlooked and do not get the criticism they deserve.

Take, for example, what’s happening in Autauga-Prattville Public Library. Attributing the demands to remove books, which led to the firing of the library’s director for refusing to be complicit in banning, to Moms for Liberty would not only be inaccurate, but it would ignore the entire “Clean Up Prattville” group who put the wheels into motion. “Clean Up Prattville” is not Moms For Liberty, but it has been making its own agenda known in other communities across the country.

“Clean up Samuels,” for example, nearly got the Samuels Public Library in Virginia closed.

It is not possible to name every group here, in part because so many groups are operating within specific communities. These are not Moms For Liberty, and giving credit to that group does two things. First, it inflates their ego. Second, it allows for overlooking the dangerous book banning at the hands of other individuals and groups.

Know who is behind the banning in each community. If it’s Moms For Liberty, attribute it to them. If it’s No Left Turn in Education, attribute it to them. If it’s “Clean Up [fill in the blank],” name them. Clarity matters.

Book bans are only happening in states like Florida, Texas, and Alabama If you’re still under this belief, you haven’t been reading the weekly roundups of book banning news. Unfortunately, even those who do pay attention are too quick to state that book bans are happening only in “those” states. But it’s your backyard too. Even—and especially—in progressive states. Massachusetts, California, Illinois, Oregon, Minnesota, and Washington, to name six “blue” states, are all still experiencing book bans in schools and public libraries. By pretending it’s only some states, those stories not only get overlooked, but the blinders go up. This creates the prime environment and fuel for mass quiet/soft/silent censorship.

In progressive areas, simply not buying the book or quietly removing it via “weeding,” that isn’t true weeding by policy, will create far less of a stir than outright banning.

It’s also important here to emphasize that stigmatizing entire states based on the actions of a few helps no one. No matter how many poor policies may come to fruition in states like Texas, uttering “Well, it’s Texas” helps no one. Texas politics are as they are not because of how the majority of people in the state vote. They’re that way thanks to systematic disenfranchisement of voters and districting that favors right-wing politicians.

The people most hurt by these kinds of statements or sentiments are the very people whose lives are being torn apart by these politicians and the people on the local level who are outright banning books about their lives.

Book bans only impact what’s in school classrooms and libraries Nope. Book bans are everywhere. But book banners have effectively written their lines such that they make it sound as if what they’re doing is simply aligning what’s available in schools with what they believe to be age and curriculum-appropriate. Thus why there are entire websites that proclaim, “It’s Not a Book Ban.” Except, not only is it a book ban, it’s also just step one. While they tell you it’s not a book ban, they’re busy banning books in public libraries and fighting to get books removed from bookstores, too. Even if it were “only” school classrooms and libraries, that’s still censorship. Our kids and educators deserve better.

What about the rainbow book bus/the bookstore sending free books to kids/the free book fairs/the free LGBTQ+ libraries, etc.? Those are cool. They are not a solution to book bans. They are very good publicity for some of these organizations. They are not a solution to book bans. These do not get books onto shelves. They get books into the hands of kids who know how to find them. They are not a solution to book bans. We’re almost four years into this surge of book bans. If handing out free books had worked, then now, we’d not be seeing libraries close to shuttering. We wouldn’t be seeing states passing bans on books over and over.

The solution to book bans is getting the legislation righted. It is showing up to the polls and voting for candidates who care about these issues.

It feels good to get books into the hands of kids; it really does. At heart, that’s what these initiatives are, and that should be commended.

But it is not the solution. It cannot be the solution.

We do not individual solution our way out of gross systemic issues.

We do not individual solution our way out of systematic bigotry and racism.

It’s not banning if you can get the book on Amazon/B&N.com/Other Retailer A book ban is simple. It’s the removal of a book from a place where it once belonged, making it inaccessible. A book that used to be on a classroom or library shelf that had not been weeded via collection policies (i.e., routine maintenance done by trained, educated, and qualified library professionals governed by process and data) no longer being on the shelf is banning. It doesn’t matter if it’s “temporarily” removed while it is being assessed. It doesn’t matter if the book “hasn’t been borrowed in a long time anyway.” If someone can no longer get the book where once they could, the book has been banned. Period. Here’s a handy censorship language primer.