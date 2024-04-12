What Young People Can Do About Book Bans: Book Censorship News, April 12, 2024

This week, Kelly Jensen is on a well-deserved break, so we’re doing a more condensed version of her inimitable weekly censorship round-up: fellow editors Danika Ellis and Erica Ezeifedi have each picked a few of the censorship stories of the last week to highlight.

Book Censorship News will be back to its regular programming with Kelly next week! Without further ado, let’s get into some of the notable censorship news stories of the week.