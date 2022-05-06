How to Update Your Book Challenge Forms (with Template): Book Censorship News, May 6, 2022

A crucial tool for library workers is a strong, updated collection development policy. If it’s been several years since visiting whatever is in place, it is more than worth it to pull it out and update it as your library continues to grow and evolve. It’s vital to keep this updated all the time, but especially during a censorship friendly era, as a collection development policy lays the groundwork for the materials being selected and de-selected and offers patrons a guide to what they can or should expect. But in addition to a strong and current collection development policy, something each and every library needs is an up-to-date, solid challenge policy (also known as a reconsideration policy)/book challenge form.

For decades, the American Library Association (ALA) has provided a reconsideration form template. It offers all of the basics, and gives those who wish to exercise their rights to contest material to do so. This is a good thing, not a bad thing. A healthy democracy encourages input from an array of individuals.

But in an era of increased censorship with no anticipated cooling in sight, it’s time that challenge forms and policies are overhauled across the country.

The purpose of a challenge policy is to protect the professionals within an institution and to protect the rights of those whose tax money funds those institutions. Challenge policies uphold the First Amendment rights of all individuals while providing a formal avenue to address concerns in a uniform manner. This uniformity and consistency is important, as the leading reason for book bans in school libraries right now is a district either choosing not to follow or ignoring their policies for challenges all together. PEN America reports that only 11 school districts have followed their own policies consistently and that doing so reduced the number of books banned in those institutions.

One of the weaknesses in ALA’s template policy and discussion of book challenge policies more broadly is that it allows informal complaints. Informal complaints could be anything from showing up to a board meeting to read offending passages out loud to a parent telling a librarian they are disgusted by a particular title being available. These informal complaints are to be treated the same as a formal complaint. That leaves the door wide open to interpretation from individuals, as well as for administrative overreach (as has been seen again and again).

All book challenges should require a formal complaint. These complaint forms should be easy to find and readily available to those who’d like to use them. A good collection development policy portends a good challenge policy, and making both easily accessible shows confidence in not only those frameworks but also in upholding First Amendment rights.

In a recent presentation, New Jersey librarian Martha Hickson highlighted the weaknesses in ALA’s template reconsideration policy. She points out specifically that the template policy is nearly identical across some of the most high-profile book challenges in the US. And, for the most part, these forms don’t expect much from those who file them. As we’ve seen over and over, because so many of these challenges are coming from social media pushes or through book lists distributed to right-wing groups and organizations, all that’s needed to do to file a form is print the images that have been shared, point to “obscenity” laws (or something similar), and demand the book be removed. Without updating their template form, ALA has not kept up with the current realities in school and public libraries.

What should be included in a good challenge policy?

Articulate the purpose of a library collection and tie it into topics of liberty, justice, and freedom (i.e., the First Amendment)

Outline the exact steps of the formal process on the form, including timeline, committee makeup, contact points, and what information is used in making a decision. Make this form readily accessible and easy to locate on library websites. The more information available, the more transparent the process.

Be explicit in form challenge requirements: materials were read in full, were understood, and points of contention are not copied or pasted from anywhere outside the filer’s own work. Limit how many challenges a patron can have active at once and that once a decision is made, it remains in place for a predetermined period of time.

Include the costs of a book challenge in your form. Estimates are fine and should include costs for acquiring materials for each committee member, time spent reading the material, costs for accessing reviews of the material, and time spent in committee meetings.

Once you can articulate those things, then it’s on to developing a formal challenge form. The form should include two parts — the first of which primarily follows ALA’s template, while the second offers a deeper level of insight into what constitutes a problem with the material.

Here’s what that might look like:

Begin with a short explanation of what the procedure is for challenging a book, the estimated cost of a challenge, and the timeline from form submission to decision. Be clear that only one form from a household is accepted at a time, and that material being challenged must be read in full. The form must also be completed in full.

Include a line about the purpose of the library collection and its commitment to the rights of individuals to read and access materials they would like to is a fundamental principle of the institution.

Part 1: The basic information. This looks like ALA’s reconsideration request form with some adjustments.

Requester’s name, contact information, and if they are affiliated with any group

Type of material being addressed

Title, author, year of publication

How did you learn about this material?

Did you read/listen/view the material in full?

For “no” responses on the final question, no further action is needed. The resolution is simply that the material in question was not considered in full and therefore cannot be put through the reconsideration process.

Part 2: Understanding the material being challenged. Much of this is adapted from librarian Martha Hickson’s suggestions. Note here that incomplete responses or no responses to questions will void the form.

Explain the purpose of this material

What positive qualities does the material present

What are your concerns about the material, including citations and quotes

How has the material been assessed in professional review sources (include citations)

Provide citations in support of your objections

How does the material fail to comply with district educational objectives

In what ways does the material fail to meet state educational objectives

Explain how the material fails to meet Intellectual Freedom standards

Who would be negatively impacted by this material and how (citations and evidence required)

What would you replace the material with (include titles and professional reviews of replacement)

Why do you believe you should be able to restrict the reading choices of community members, including children?

All forms should require a signature at the bottom, indicating that the person who has filed the form understands the purpose of the library and that parents always have the right to educate their own children about the books that may be best for them.

This book challenge form template is available to save, download, and modify.

This Week’s Call to Action

If you work in a library, update your challenge forms. If you aren’t in a position to make those decisions, seek out those who are. Be familiar with your institution’s policies and be proactive in keeping them updated.

Not in libraries? This week’s call to action is to write to your representatives in support of student’s rights. Highlight current legislation that infringes on intellectual freedom, including that in Tennessee, Georgia, and Oklahoma, as well as potential legislation in South Carolina and the behaviors of a state representative in Idaho. These examples are but a few, but citing them in your letters shows you know what’s happening, you’re an informed citizen, and you demand it not happen when you are (and/or demand accountability for these actions that actively harm children AND adults).

For more ways to take action against censorship, use this toolkit for how to fight book bans and challenges, as well as this guide to identifying fake news. Then learn how and why you may want to use FOIA to uncover book challenges.

This Week’s Book Censorship News: May 6, 2022