Are Librarians Criminals? These Bills Would Make Them So: Book Censorship News, May 3, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

This is far from the only librarian criminalization bill on the docket, though, either in Louisiana or elsewhere across the country. There are many more, some as absurd and some even more absurd. Of course, for anyone who has been paying attention, this has been the goal all along. Not only do these bills aim to destroy public entities like libraries, but simply by proposing such legislation, those behind the bills are contributing to rhetoric around these institutions that harms their public perception. You paint public libraries as drug-infested sex dens (as they have on Fox News), and you get your followers to begin “doing their own research,” bringing them to every Moms-No Left Turn-Local Bigotry Group right there on Facebook for them to join. As we know, simply by joining those groups or looking at them, the algorithm conveniently works to continue feeding people the same messages , damaging their capacity to think for themselves. The thinking is done right there for them.

Despite years of writing about the reality of book censorship and the experiences of library workers across the country, the average person remains unaware. This is to be expected. The average person isn’t online all the time, isn’t reading every outlet, and isn’t necessarily thinking about their library (public or school) all the time. The average person is going about their day as they normally would. And yet, sometimes a story here will go viral because it is so absurd that the average person not only cannot believe it, but it starts to wake them up about what’s truly happening. That was the case with the recent story about Louisiana’s House Bill 777 , which would criminalize library workers or libraries who join the largest professional organization for librarians using taxpayer funds (i.e., one of the most common ways any professional joins their association when they’re employed).

It does not matter whether these bills pass or whether they even make it to their respective legislative chamber floors. By drafting these bills, legislators play right into the greater scheme and do damage to underpaid, overworked, poorly funded institutions of democracy and civic engagement.

Here’s a look at some of the many of the bills proposed in the first few months of 2024 meant to criminalize or do irreversible damage to public libraries and school libraries. This is not comprehensive, as I’ve pulled some of the most egregious to put a fine point on it. It is as up-to-date as possible.

Don’t just read these, though. If it’s your state, you need to step up and do something. Write letters and emails. Get on the phone with your representatives. For the love of all things holy, vote. If you’re lucky enough not to be in one of these states, you’re not off the hook either. You need to support your neighbors in their work, not undermine it by writing them off as a lost cause because they live in x or y state. Get your letter writing on, get on the phone, and reach out to your own legislators and demand better conditions for these institutions. Amplify these situations within your own networks, too, so that more people understand the gravity of the situation right now.

If there’s anything I’ve learned in nearly four years of this work, it’s that more people write it off as not a big deal or choose to ignore it because that’s a lot easier than engaging with it. But here we are, this far in, and there are professional politicians wanting to sentence librarians to jail, steep fines, and hard labor for daring to become part of their own professional association.

Information is current as of this week. Significant thanks goes to EveryLibrary for tracking this information. Again, these bills specifically address criminalization. They do not showcase the span of other anti-library legislation throughout the country. Because many legislative sessions conclude by mid-May, expect to see more action on many of these bills. You are responsible for reaching out to your representatives to oppose these bills.

Soon, we’ll dive into the states where legislation aims to deprofessionalize library work altogether, be it through banning the American Library Association or otherwise.

This doesn’t happen to the police.