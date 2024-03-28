The 2024 Lambda Literary Awards Shortlists Are Here
The finalists across 26 categories for the 36th annual Lambda Literary Awards are here. The Lambdas–colloquially known as the Lammys–celebrate the best of queer literature. This year, 130 different titles are being named as finalists across the categories, which include everything from LGBTQ+ comic books to gay memoir, lesbian fiction to LGBTQ+ children’s books and more. Winners of the award will be announced at Sony Hall in New York City on June 11, 2024.
Check out the finalists in 12 of the 26 categories below. You can access the full lists at the Lambda Literary website.
LGBTQ+ Comics
- A Guest in The House by Emily Caroll
- Belle of the Ball by Mari Costa
- Blackward by Lawrence Lindell
- Roaming by Jillian Tamaki, Mariko Tamaki
- The Chromatic Fantasy by H.A.
LGBTQ+ Nonfiction
- Black on Black: On Our Resilience and Brilliance in America by Daniel Black
- Glitter and Concrete: A Cultural History of Drag in New York City by Elyssa Maxx Goodman
- Hi Honey, I’m Homo by Matt Baume
- Otherwise by Julie Marie Wade
- Out: A Parent’s Guide to Supporting Your LGBTQIA+ Kid Through Coming Out and Beyond — John Sovec, LMFT
LGBTQ+ Children’s Books
- The Apartment House on Poppy Hill by Nina LaCour; illustrator Sonia Albert
- Door by Door by Meeg Pincus and Meridth Mckean Gimbel
- Gender Identity for Kids by Andy Passchier
- Grandad’s Pride by Harry Woodgate
- The Wishing Flower by A. J. Irving and Kip Alizadeh
LGBTQ+ Middle Grade Books
- Dear Mothman by Robin Gow
- Ellie Engle Saves Herself by Leah Johnson
- Just Lizzie by Karen Wilfrid
- Matteo by Michael Leali
- The Beautiful Something Else by Alden Van Otterloo
LGBTQ+ YA Books
- Cold Girls by Maxine Rae
- Only This Beautiful Moment by Abdi Nazemian
- Pritty by Keith F. Miller, Jr.
- That Self-Same Metal (The Forge & Fracture Saga, Book 1) by Brittany N. Williams
- The Wicked Bargain by Gabe Cole Novoa
LGBTQ+ Speculative Fiction
- Bang Bang Bodhisattva by Aubrey Wood
- I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself: A Novel by Marisa Crane
- The Archive Undying by Emma Mieko Candon
- The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera
- The Thick and the Lean by Chana Porter
LGBTQ+ Mystery
- A Calculated Risk by Cari Hunter
- Don’t Forget the Girl by Rebecca McKanna
- The Good Ones by Polly Stewart
- Transitory by J. M. Redmann
- Where the Dead Sleep by Joshua Moehling
LGBTQ+ Romance and Erotica
- A Tight Squeeze: Smutty Trans and Queer Stories by laura q
- Chef’s Choice by TJ Alexander
- Fly with Me: A Novel by Andie Burke
- Iris Kelly Doesn’t Date by Ashley Herring Blake
- The Fiancee Farce by Alexandria Bellefleur
Lesbian Fiction
- Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
- Biography of X by Catherine Lacey
- Organ Meats by K-Ming Chang
- Our Hideous Progeny by C E McGill
- Pomegranate by Helen Elaine Lee
Gay Fiction
- American Scholar by Patrick E. Horrigan
- Blackouts by Justin Torres
- Brother & Sister Enter the Forest: A Novel by Richard Mirabella
- Family Meal by Bryan Washington
- I Will Greet the Sun Again by Khashayar J. Khabushani
Bisexual Fiction
- All-Night Pharmacy: A Novel by Ruth Madievsky
- Endpapers by Jennifer Savran Kelly
- Last Night at the Hollywood Canteen by Sarah James
- Natural Beauty by Ling Ling Huang
- Old Enough by Haley Jakobson
Transgender Fiction
- Bellies byNicola Dinan
- Girlfriends by Emily Zhou
- The Rage Letters by Valérie Bah; translator Kama La Mackerel
- Trash by Sylvia Aguilar Zéleny
- Wild Geese by Soula Emmanuel
Interested in attending the Lammys? You can–this year’s new event space can hold 450 guests. Details about attending and forthcoming announcements about presenters and speakers are at the Lambda Literary website.
