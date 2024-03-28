The 2024 Lambda Literary Awards Shortlists Are Here

The finalists across 26 categories for the 36th annual Lambda Literary Awards are here. The Lambdas–colloquially known as the Lammys–celebrate the best of queer literature. This year, 130 different titles are being named as finalists across the categories, which include everything from LGBTQ+ comic books to gay memoir, lesbian fiction to LGBTQ+ children’s books and more. Winners of the award will be announced at Sony Hall in New York City on June 11, 2024.

Check out the finalists in 12 of the 26 categories below. You can access the full lists at the Lambda Literary website.