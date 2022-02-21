Upcoming Britney Spears Tell-All Memoir Gets $15 Million Deal
In the wake of the end of Britney Spears’s 13 year long conservatorship, as well as a public feud with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney is writing her own tell-all memoir.
The book sparked a bidding war between several publishers, ending with a $15 million deal from Simon & Schuster that is one of the biggest of all time, next to the Obamas’.
The deal announcement comes on the heels of Britney Spears’s lawyer sending a cease and desist letter to Jamie Lynn Spears for her book’s depiction of Britney. Britney Spears has also posted on Instagram, about her experience during the conservatorship: “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview.”
The title and release date for the memoir have not yet been announced.
