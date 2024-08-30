The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
The most read books on Goodreads this week look very similar to last week — in fact, they’re all the same titles, just rearranged slightly. Some books that I thought were past their peak in popularity have seen a resurgence recently, like Fourth Wing and It Ends With Us.
To keep things a little more interesting, I’ve included the most read books on Goodreads this week from countries around the world. This time: Mexico, New Zealand, and Norway. Spoiler alert: they’re mostly following the global trends, but with some deviations.
Because this list mostly stays the same week to week and is not diverse in any sense of the word, I’ve also included a couple new releases out this week that deserve a wider readership. Maybe they’ll make their way onto this list in weeks to come!
#5:
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez
Summer is just about over, but this summer romance is still going strong! This was read by almost 15,000 readers this week and has a 4.4 rating.
Mexico: Play Along by Liz Tomforde
New Zealand: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Norway: The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
#4:
Funny Story by Emily Henry
Emily Henry’s newest romance is still holding onto its spot in the top five. It was read by more than 15,000 Goodreads users and has a 4.3 average rating.
Mexico: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
New Zealand: The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
Norway: Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
#3:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Fourth Wing is crawling up the Goodreads most read list again, and I’m not sure why! It was read by almost 16,000 Goodreads users this week, and it has a 4.6 average rating.
Mexico: Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
New Zealand: A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
Norway: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
#2:
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
The first book in this thriller series was read by 16,000 users and has a 4.3 average rating. Overall, this has close to 1.5 million ratings!
Mexico: It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
New Zealand: A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Norway: It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
#1:
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
Colleen Hoover has resumed her spot at the top of the most read list following the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us. More than 22,000 Goodreads users marked it as read this week, and it has a 4.2 average rating.
Mexico: It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
New Zealand: It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
Norway: A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Two New Books Out This Week You Should Know About
Unfortunately, the most read books on Goodreads tend not to be very diverse. So, here are a couple of new books out this week that deserve wider readership. These are both Erica Ezeifedi’s recommendations, and you can find more at her roundup of The Best New Book Releases Out August 27, 2024.
I’ll Have What He’s Having by Adib Khorram
After a breakup, Farzan Alavi is a hot mess. When he decides to drown his sorrows in some fine red at Kansas City’s newest wine bar, he unexpectedly gets VIP treatment. He’s ushered to a special table for one and given extra special attention by a sommelier who’s super fine. This sommelier, David Curtis, thinks Farzan is Frank Allen, the city’s super influential food critic, and tries his best to razzle dazzle him. This razzle turns into some bedroom tussling, and once the case of mistaken identity is cleared up, both men have a good little kii. It starts to seem like their fun has come to an end since David is focused on studying to become a sommelier, until Farzan inherits his family’s bistro and needs someone’s restaurant knowledge. David agrees to help, as long as Farzan helps him study for his test, and things stay on a spicy and delicious path.
Libertad by Bessie Flores Zaldívar
In this queer YA coming-of-age tale, Libertad (Libi) Morazán is a high school senior who writes political poetry for her anonymous Instagram account as the heated 2017 Honduran presidential election gets closer and closer. As protests ramp up, she finds out about her older brother’s involvement, and her crush on a girl gets discovered by her mother. Now, the homebound homophobia and corruption feel like it’s closing in around her, and once a tragedy strikes, leaving her home may be the only thing she can do.
If you’re looking for more buzzy books, check out The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
