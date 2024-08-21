The 9 Best Books of the Summer, According to Bookshop.org
As the last days of summer approach, we’re getting some great summer reading recaps. Most recently, three Bookshop.org members have rounded up their three favorite or recommended reads for summer. It’s a good mix of new, relatively new, and older releases. There are brilliant biographies, sobering sci-fi tales, and ravishing romances.
Below are the 9 Best Books of the Summer, according to Bookshop.org team members:
Ellington McKenzie (They/Them), Partnerships Marketing Manager at Bookshop.org
Looking for Lorraine: The Radiant and Radical Life of Lorraine Hansberry by Imani Perry
“To be young, gifted, and Black is the essence of Lorraine Hansberry. Author Imani Perry does an excellent job diving deep into the astounding and short life of the playwright and activist—if you enjoy biographies like me, you’ll walk away from this book feeling captivated and committed to learning more about Lorraine Hansberry.”
Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler
“In today’s political climate where society has such a ‘seeing is believing’ approach to suffering, this book makes you think about your own empathy and how you react to other people’s pain if it isn’t also yours. A highly recommended read for all of us existing today.”
Black Liturgies: Prayers, Poems, and Meditations for Staying Human by Cole Arthur Riley
“I first discovered Cole Arthur Riley’s Black Liturgies Instagram page during the pandemic, and much like her IG posts, Riley’s words transcend onto the page in such a beautiful and healing way. There is so much to gain for those looking for a safe space to heal through the power of affirming words.”
Kimberly Snead, Chief Marketing Officer at Bookshop.org
The Davenports by Krystal Marquis
“A wonderful summer beach read. I love romance within historical fiction and this hit all the right beats. Set during the Gilded Age but centered around an African American family in Chicago. It has all the fun of a seductive romance but with the added benefit of shining a light on a little known aspect of American history.”
Rest is Resistance: A Manifesto by Tricia Hersey
“There is a lot happening in the world right now and it felt like the perfect time to revisit Tricia Hersey’s book, Rest is Resistance: A Manifesto. This is the book you need to help you give yourself permission to take time out for a nap, meditation or any form of self-care that allows you to reset and prioritize time to love and care for yourself.”
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Story by James McBride
“This book and author have earned so many accolades and it has been on my TBR list since its release. But now I’m ready to take the plunge after my 80+ year-old Mom told me she read it in her book club and it’s one of the best books she’s read all year. She’s my book inspiration so her recommendation is what put this title at the top of the pile. I can’t wait to read it and share my experience with her.”
Kayla Klienman, Social Media Manager
One Last Summer by Kate Spencer
“Whether or not you grew up going to sleepaway camp, there’s a lot to swoon over in this second-romance between former campers. While I loved the romance aspect of it, I also loved how it explored the topic of burn out in the work place.”
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez
“This book so perfectly blends rom-coms alongside more serious topics like PTSD. I can’t think of the last time I fell so hard for a book boyfriend.”
Summer Sisters by Judy Blume
“Every summer I reread this gem of a book from icon Judy Blume. While you might know her for middle-grade books like Are You There God, it’s Me Margaret, this book for adults centered around two unlikely friends will stick with you for years after you read it.”
