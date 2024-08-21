As the last days of summer approach, we’re getting some great summer reading recaps. Most recently, three Bookshop.org members have rounded up their three favorite or recommended reads for summer. It’s a good mix of new, relatively new, and older releases. There are brilliant biographies, sobering sci-fi tales, and ravishing romances.

Below are the 9 Best Books of the Summer, according to Bookshop.org team members:

Ellington McKenzie (They/Them), Partnerships Marketing Manager at Bookshop.org

Looking for Lorraine: The Radiant and Radical Life of Lorraine Hansberry by Imani Perry

“To be young, gifted, and Black is the essence of Lorraine Hansberry. Author Imani Perry does an excellent job diving deep into the astounding and short life of the playwright and activist—if you enjoy biographies like me, you’ll walk away from this book feeling captivated and committed to learning more about Lorraine Hansberry.”

Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler

“In today’s political climate where society has such a ‘seeing is believing’ approach to suffering, this book makes you think about your own empathy and how you react to other people’s pain if it isn’t also yours. A highly recommended read for all of us existing today.”

Black Liturgies: Prayers, Poems, and Meditations for Staying Human by Cole Arthur Riley

“I first discovered Cole Arthur Riley’s Black Liturgies Instagram page during the pandemic, and much like her IG posts, Riley’s words transcend onto the page in such a beautiful and healing way. There is so much to gain for those looking for a safe space to heal through the power of affirming words.”