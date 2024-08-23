The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

This week’s most read books on Goodreads have some familiar author names — in fact, they’re all titles that have been on the most read list many times before. The order is shuffled a bit from last week, but to add a more variety, I’ve included the top five most read books on Goodreads last week in three countries around the world. This time: Denmark, Malaysia, and Portugal. Denmark’s and Portugal’s most read titles this week are both not (yet?) available in English.

Shout out to Malaysia for having both Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-Reum and Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa in their top five. One is a heartwarming Korean slice-of-life story set at a bookstore, and the other is a heartwarming Japanese slice-of-life story set at a bookstore.