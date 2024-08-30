8 Weird Horror Novels for Super Strange Scares

Addison Rizer is a writer and reader of anything that can be described as weird, sad, or scary. She has an MA in Professional Writing and a BA in English. She writes for Book Riot and Publishers Weekly and is always looking for more ways to gush about the books she loves. Find her published work or contact her on her website or at addisonrizer at gmaildotcom.

As a horror novel fan, sometimes the genre definitely solidifies the fact that horror can sometimes be a mood rather than a distinct genre with specific characteristics. A book labeled horror could range from horrifying serial killer thriller to mildly unsettling soft sci-fi adventure and anything in between. That’s why it’s often hard to recommend horror books that please everyone: no one’s perception of the genre is the same. I’ve picked up numerous recommendations only to find it wasn’t the kind of horror I expected or the horror aspects were misconstrued in the summary, leaving me disappointed.

But sometimes a weird little horror book that doesn’t have a real solid genre home is exactly what hits the spot. I love an oddball book, something that doesn’t necessarily fit in a subgenre quite right. Too scary for regular fiction, not scary enough for the horror buffs, not thrilling enough for a thriller. These in-betweeners can be just as entertaining and unsettling as any other horror novel. In fact, they can sometimes be more unsettling because you’re not expecting it as tensions rise and dread creeps up your spine.