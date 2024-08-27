The Most Anticipated Horror Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads
August is almost over, which means the best reading season of the year approaches. Fall is the perfect time to cozy up under a blanket with a good book, watching the leaves flutter down outside your window. It’s also the biggest season in publishing, with the buzziest titles coming out. And there’s one genre that really comes into its power in fall: horror.
There are so many exciting horror books out in the next few months, including new releases from big names, like Nick Cutter and Rivers Solomon, as well as debuts to give you the shivers. Goodreads has put together a list of 24 of the most anticipated new horror novels of the fall, so you have plenty of time to add these to your spooky season TBR. Be sure to click through to check out the full Goodreads list of upcoming sci-fi, fantasy, and horror releases.
New Horror Books Out in Fall 2024
So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison
Graveyard Shift by M.L. Rio
A Sunny Place for Shady People by Mariana Enríquez
Private Rites by Julia Armfield
Feast While You Can by Mikaella Clements & Onjuli Datta
Devils Kill Devils by Johnny Compton
Sacrificial Animals by Kailee Pedersen
We Came to Welcome You by Vincent Tirado
Sleep Tight by J.H. Markert
This Cursed House by Del Sandeen
The Bog Wife by Kay Chronister
The Haunting of Moscow House by Olesya Salnikova Gilmore
Tiny Threads by Lilliam Rivera
American Rapture by C.J. Leede
I’ll Be Waiting by Kelley Armstrong
The Madness by Dawn Kurtagich
Model Home by Rivers Solomon
Dearest by Jacquie Walters
The Devil By Name (Fever House #2) by Keith Rosson
The Queen by Nick Cutter
Coup de Grâce by Sofia Ajram
The Book of Witching by C.J. Cooke
Memorials by Richard Chizmar
We Kept Her in the Cellar by W.R. Gorman
Read the full list of the most anticipated fantasy, sci-fi, and horror reads over at Goodreads.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
