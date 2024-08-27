The Most Anticipated Horror Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads

August is almost over, which means the best reading season of the year approaches. Fall is the perfect time to cozy up under a blanket with a good book, watching the leaves flutter down outside your window. It’s also the biggest season in publishing, with the buzziest titles coming out. And there’s one genre that really comes into its power in fall: horror.

There are so many exciting horror books out in the next few months, including new releases from big names, like Nick Cutter and Rivers Solomon, as well as debuts to give you the shivers. Goodreads has put together a list of 24 of the most anticipated new horror novels of the fall, so you have plenty of time to add these to your spooky season TBR. Be sure to click through to check out the full Goodreads list of upcoming sci-fi, fantasy, and horror releases.