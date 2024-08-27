partial cover of Model Home
Horror

The Most Anticipated Horror Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads

There are so many exciting horror books out in the next few months, including new releases from big names and debuts to give you the shivers.

August is almost over, which means the best reading season of the year approaches. Fall is the perfect time to cozy up under a blanket with a good book, watching the leaves flutter down outside your window. It’s also the biggest season in publishing, with the buzziest titles coming out. And there’s one genre that really comes into its power in fall: horror.

There are so many exciting horror books out in the next few months, including new releases from big names, like Nick Cutter and Rivers Solomon, as well as debuts to give you the shivers. Goodreads has put together a list of 24 of the most anticipated new horror novels of the fall, so you have plenty of time to add these to your spooky season TBR. Be sure to click through to check out the full Goodreads list of upcoming sci-fi, fantasy, and horror releases.

New Horror Books Out in Fall 2024

Graveyard Shift cover

So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison

Graveyard Shift by M.L. Rio

A Sunny Place for Shady People by Mariana Enríquez

Private Rites by Julia Armfield

Feast While You Can by Mikaella Clements & Onjuli Datta

Devils Kill Devils by Johnny Compton

we came to welcome you book cover

Sacrificial Animals by Kailee Pedersen

We Came to Welcome You by Vincent Tirado

Sleep Tight by J.H. Markert

This Cursed House by Del Sandeen

The Bog Wife by Kay Chronister

The Haunting of Moscow House by Olesya Salnikova Gilmore

Model Home by Rivers Solomon book cover

Tiny Threads by Lilliam Rivera

American Rapture by C.J. Leede

I’ll Be Waiting by Kelley Armstrong

The Madness by Dawn Kurtagich

Model Home by Rivers Solomon

Dearest by Jacquie Walters

The Devil By Name (Fever House #2) by Keith Rosson

Coup de Grâce cover

The Queen by Nick Cutter

Coup de Grâce by Sofia Ajram

The Book of Witching by C.J. Cooke

Memorials by Richard Chizmar

We Kept Her in the Cellar by W.R. Gorman

Read the full list of the most anticipated fantasy, sci-fi, and horror reads over at Goodreads.

