The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

It’s a new week, so it’s time to take a look at the bestsellers lists! The titles that appear on all five of the biggest lists will be familiar to you: two are by Colleen Hoover and one is by Sarah J. Maas. We do have some new appearances furhter down the list, though, including Shameless: Republicans’ Deliberate Dysfunction and the Battle to Preserve Democracy by YouTuber and podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen and Men Have Called Her Crazy: A Memoir by artist Anna Marie Tendler. The other new release is Born of Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout, the fourth and final book in the Flesh and Fire series, which started with A Shadow in the Ember.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Drop Dead by Lily Chu (Amazon), James by Percival Everett (Indie Bestsellers), and The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Indie Bestsellers).
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Shameless: Republicans’ Deliberate Dysfunction and the Battle to Preserve Democracy by Brian Tyler Cohen (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Born of Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
The Women by Kristin Hannah (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House by Nancy Pelosi (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Men Have Called Her Crazy: A Memoir by Anna Marie Tendler (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
