The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

It’s a new week, so it’s time to take a look at the bestsellers lists! The titles that appear on all five of the biggest lists will be familiar to you: two are by Colleen Hoover and one is by Sarah J. Maas. We do have some new appearances furhter down the list, though, including Shameless: Republicans’ Deliberate Dysfunction and the Battle to Preserve Democracy by YouTuber and podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen and Men Have Called Her Crazy: A Memoir by artist Anna Marie Tendler. The other new release is Born of Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout, the fourth and final book in the Flesh and Fire series, which started with A Shadow in the Ember.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Drop Dead by Lily Chu (Amazon), James by Percival Everett (Indie Bestsellers), and The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Indie Bestsellers).