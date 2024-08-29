The Best Sci-fi and Fantasy Books Coming Out This Fall, According to Goodreads

After an eventful summer, we are super looking forward to the official start of biggest season in publishing. Goodreads is holding us down with their roundups of some of the best horror (which we reviewed here), science fiction, and fantasy books to look forward to with the new season.

And there are a lot of titles—by mega popular authors and newbies alike—to get our grubby, SFF-loving paws on.

New Sci-Fi Books Out in Fall 2024

Sky Full of Elephants by Cebo Campbell

Polostan by Neal Stephenson

Absolution (Southern Reach, #4) by Jeff VanderMeer

The Mechanics of Memory by Audrey Lee

This World Is Not Yours by Kemi Ashing-Giwa

Space Oddity (Space Opera, #2) by Catherynne M. Valente

She Who Knows (She Who Knows #1) by Nnedi Okorafor

Countess by Suzan Palumbo

I’m Starting to Worry About This Black Box of Doom by Jason Pargin

The Ancients by John Larison

New Fantasy Books Out in Fall 2024

Somewhere Beyond the Sea (Cerulean Chronicles, #2) by T.J. Klune

A Song to Drown Rivers by Ann Liang

Wind and Truth (The Stormlight Archive, #5) by Brandon Sanderson

An Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson

Vilest Things (Flesh and False Gods, #2) by Chloe Gong

Long Live Evil by Sarah Rees Brennan

Voyage of the Damned by Frances White

Lucy Undying by Kiersten White

The Ending Fire (The Ending Fire Trilogy, #3) by Saara El-Arifi

The Witches of El Paso by Luis Jaramillo

To view the entire list, visit Goodreads.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.