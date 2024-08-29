The Best Sci-fi and Fantasy Books Coming Out This Fall, According to Goodreads
After an eventful summer, we are super looking forward to the official start of biggest season in publishing. Goodreads is holding us down with their roundups of some of the best horror (which we reviewed here), science fiction, and fantasy books to look forward to with the new season.
And there are a lot of titles—by mega popular authors and newbies alike—to get our grubby, SFF-loving paws on.
New Sci-Fi Books Out in Fall 2024
Sky Full of Elephants by Cebo Campbell
Polostan by Neal Stephenson
Absolution (Southern Reach, #4) by Jeff VanderMeer
The Mechanics of Memory by Audrey Lee
This World Is Not Yours by Kemi Ashing-Giwa
Space Oddity (Space Opera, #2) by Catherynne M. Valente
She Who Knows (She Who Knows #1) by Nnedi Okorafor
Countess by Suzan Palumbo
I’m Starting to Worry About This Black Box of Doom by Jason Pargin
The Ancients by John Larison
New Fantasy Books Out in Fall 2024
Somewhere Beyond the Sea (Cerulean Chronicles, #2) by T.J. Klune
A Song to Drown Rivers by Ann Liang
Wind and Truth (The Stormlight Archive, #5) by Brandon Sanderson
An Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson
Vilest Things (Flesh and False Gods, #2) by Chloe Gong
Long Live Evil by Sarah Rees Brennan
Voyage of the Damned by Frances White
Lucy Undying by Kiersten White
The Ending Fire (The Ending Fire Trilogy, #3) by Saara El-Arifi
The Witches of El Paso by Luis Jaramillo
To view the entire list, visit Goodreads.
