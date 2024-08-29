10 Must-Read Historical Fiction Books Set in Hawai’i

The Hawaiian archipelago consists of 137 islands with over seven hundred miles of coastline and eight main islands, seven of which are inhabited. Hawai’i has a long and storied history, from the earliest days of human settlement via Polynesia to its current status as the 50th U.S. state. Hawai’i is believed to have first been settled sometime around 1000 CE and independent chiefdoms on various islands developed over the next several centuries along with population growth and a spiritual, social, and economic culture centered around connections to the land, ocean, and heavens. The first documented contact with Europeans occurred in 1778 with the arrival of British explorer Captain James Cook, which started conflict between European nations and the United States over access to the islands. These interactions also brought new diseases, and by the mid-1800s, over half of the Native Hawaiian population had been wiped out.

Immigration from China, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines also added to the diversity of the population, with laborers coming to work on the sugar and pineapple plantations, many of which were held by U.S.-backed interests. This growing American economic and political influence in Hawai’i led to forced reforms that disenfranchised many Native Hawaiians and took power from the Hawaiian monarch. In 1893, the last monarch, Queen Liliʻuokalani, was forced to surrender to the annexation of Hawai’i by the United States in order to prevent an attack by U.S. military forces. Today, Hawai’i occupies a singular place in history and in literary imagination, with writers crafting historical fiction that takes place from its earliest days to the tumult of the attack on Pearl Harbor and into the post-war years. The novels below will give you a glimpse into the history and people of this complex place.