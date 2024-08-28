most popular book club books august 20224
In the Club

The Most Popular Book Club Books of August, According to Goodreads

The most popular book club books of August include everything from classic retellings to romatasy to historical mysteries.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica Ezeifedi

Associate Editor

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_.

View All posts by Erica Ezeifedi

My colleague Danika Ellis is That One when it comes to number crunching and idea generation, and when I took some time off in June, they had the brilliant idea of looking at book club stats on Goodreads. With its more than 100 million members, it can be such a wealth of information when it comes to getting actual reader behavior straight from the source.

For today, I’ve revisited the list to see what book clubs were reading this month. There are a lot of repeats—which include the biggest books of the last year and a half or so—but there is also some shifting around.

In August, book clubs read historical fiction set during the Vietnam War, historical mysteries based in Black and Jewish American neighborhoods, dragon-filled romantasies, time traveling romance, and more.

cover of The Women by Kristin Hannah

The Women by Kristin Hannah

The first three most popular book club books from around the world are the same as last month. Kristin Hannah’s historical fiction is the most popular, while Emily Henry’s joyful romance Funny Story is second, and Shelby Van Pelt’s octopus-centered Remarkably Bright Creatures is third most popular.

cover of The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

At #4, June’s First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston is swapped with McBride’s historical mystery The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, which has had such a good run since it was released this time last year.

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Book Cover

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Skipping around a bit, we see that Fourth Wing is still a reigning romantasy, and comes in at 7th most popular book club book this month.

cover of Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin 

At #10 is this 2022 release, which grounds itself in the world of video games.

This Summer Will Be Different cover

This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune

This Summer Will Be Different has been making the rounds this summer, and is at #17 this month. Abby Jimenez’s Just for the Summer—at #18— is another summer-time banger, if you’re looking for more options.

cover of The Ministry of Time

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley

Diversity is lacking, as per usual with these kinds of lists, so we’re moving ahead a little to the 21st spot with this time travel romance.

cover of Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang

I love R. F. Kuang, and even I’m pleasantly surprised with how popular this book still is. I say this only because it really goes in on race and creative theft, which I am very much here for.

james cover

James by Percival Everett

Honestly, I thought this book would be a little higher on this list this year, but I forget how the most popular books tend to be the same few ones outside of people more entrenched in the book world. In any case, this Huckleberry Finn revisit sits at #38.

Suggestion Section

Book Club Tings:

A printable list of book club-friendly questions

More To Read

The Ethics of True Crime

The 150 Most Anticipated Books of the Fall

10 Sapphic Sci-Fi Books You’ll Fall in Love With

9 of the Most Polarizing Science Fiction Books to Love or Hate

** All Access Members can continue Below for Some Nonfiction Book Mail I’ve Gotten Recently *

Membership Required

Already a member? Log in here

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!

For more book club goodness, click here.

Leave a comment

Join All Access to add comments.