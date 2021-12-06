Trailer Released for HARRIET THE SPY TV Show

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A “first look” at the new animated Harriet the Spy TV show has just gone up on YouTube. It features interviews with producers and voice actors, and it promises the show is a “Valentine” to the book. It takes place in the same setting at the original Harriet the Spy: 1960s New York City.

Harriet is voiced by Beanie Feldstein, who starred in Booksmart. Ole Golly, Harriet’s nanny who is coaching her in how to be a spy, is voiced by Jane Lynch.

The adaptation is on Apple TV+. The first five episodes are available to stream now, and five more will air Spring 2022.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.