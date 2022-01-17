The U.S. Postal Service is Issuing a THE GIVING TREE Forever Stamp

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The United States Postal Service has announced some of the designs planned for the 2022 Forever stamps, which includes one in honor of The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein.

Additional USPS stamps announced for 2022 include one for Shel Silverstein, a Forever stamp with a playful illustration from the author’s book “The Giving Tree”. 🍂🌳❤️🥰📬💌 pic.twitter.com/hsjEUpP8nH — Amy Gibbs (@AmyGibbsUSPS) January 12, 2022

The stamp is designed by art director Derry Noyes and features an illustration of the boy catching an apple, with the tree out of sight. Other designs include a set of Mariachi stamps, Monument Valley, and African Daisy. Find more about the designs at the USPS website.

