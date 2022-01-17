The U.S. Postal Service is Issuing a THE GIVING TREE Forever Stamp
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The United States Postal Service has announced some of the designs planned for the 2022 Forever stamps, which includes one in honor of The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein.
The stamp is designed by art director Derry Noyes and features an illustration of the boy catching an apple, with the tree out of sight. Other designs include a set of Mariachi stamps, Monument Valley, and African Daisy. Find more about the designs at the USPS website.
If you want to learn more about Shel Silverstein, check out Shel Silverstein, Country Songwriting Legend. Or celebrate his poetry with 15 Silly + Weird Shel Silverstein Quotes To Brighten Your Day.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Xiran Jay Zhao Auctions Signed Book They Sat On and Raises Over $1,000
- Mariah Carey is Publishing Her First Children’s Book: THE CHRISTMAS PRINCESS
- The Canada Reads 2022 Longlist Has Been Announced
- Americans Read Fewer Books in 2021 Than Any of the Past 30 Years
- GENDER QUEER May Return to Wake County Public Library Shelves
- Over 1,000 Books from Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Collection Being Auctioned
- The New York Times Announces Their Readers’ Pick for Best Book of the Past 125 Years
- The Most Popular Books in U.S. Libraries in 2021
- Here are the New York Public Library’s Top Checkouts Of 2021