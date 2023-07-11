Britney Spears’ Memoir Release Date and Cover Reveal

Britney Spears’ memoir, titled The Woman in Me, will be released October 24, 2023. Simon & Schuster’s imprint Gallery Books won the rights to publish it after several publishers vied for it. Spears’ book deal settled on $15 million, making it one of the biggest ever after the Obamas‘.

Fans of the pop icon will no doubt look forward to Spears’ account of her life as one of the biggest pop stars in the world, as well as her 13-year-long conservatorship that only just ended in November 2021.

Senior Vice President of Gallery Books Jennifer Bergstrom said, “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

