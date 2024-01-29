The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Every bestseller list is different, because it uses its own data and criteria, which is why every week, we put the top lists in a blender to see what the homogenized results look like. And this week, there’s a clear winner: Rebecca Yarros. Both books in the Fourth Wing series are the only titles that made it into the top ten of all the biggest bestseller lists.
There is one newcomer to this list this week: The Fury by Alex Michaelides. This is the newest book from the author of The Silent Patient, and it’s about a murder on a secluded island where celebrities are vacationing. The reviews promise it’s a twisty mystery.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Indie Bestseller) and Our Hidden Conversations by Michele Norris (New York Times Bestseller).
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #1, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #3, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #2, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #7, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #4)
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (USA Today #5, NYT #5, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Fury by Alex Michaelides (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #4, NYT #3, Indie Bestsellers #4)
A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #10, USA Today #8, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #1, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning by Liz Cheney (NYT #3, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #8)
The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown (NYT #2, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Icebreaker by Hannah Grace (Publishers Weekly #8, USA Today #6, NYT #6)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #5, Amazon #10, Indie Bestsellers #7)
