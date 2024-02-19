The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
It looks like we’re finally through the winter hibernation season in publishing, because this week’s bestseller list has three new titles! We still have some steady sellers from previous weeks, like Sarah J. Maas’s Crescent City series, but the Fourth Wing series has slid off the USA Today and Publishers Weekly bestseller lists, ending its reign at the top of the lists.
All three additions this week are new releases from established authors: The Women by Kristin Hannah (best known for The Nightingale), Bride by Ali Hazelwood (best known for The Love Hypothesis), and The Teacher by Freida McFadden (best known for the The Housemaid).
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
As always, this is a list with a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (NYT Bestseller), Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom by Ilyon Woo (Indie Bestseller), and Waverider (Amulet #9) by Kazu Kibuishi (USA Today Bestseller).
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Women by Kristin Hannah (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #1)
House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #9, NYT #3, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Bride by Ali Hazelwood (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #4, NYT #4, Indie Bestsellers #1)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #7, USA Today #5, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Teacher by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #3, NYT #2)
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #9, USA Today #1)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #3)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #2, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #6)
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (NYT #8, Publishers Weekly #7, USA Today #2)
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (NYT #6, Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #6)
Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity by Peter Attia (NYT #6, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #8)
House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas (NYT #7, Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #8)
