The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

It’s Monday, which means it’s time to look at the books everyone has been buying lately! This is a simple question with a strangely complicated answer, because every bestseller list uses its own cryptic system of data points and criteria. That’s where we come in: we’ve looked at the five biggest bestseller lists and noted the overlap to get an overview of the biggest books of the moment.

This week it’s Sarah J. Maas all the way down. Maas’ latest release, House of Flame and Shadow, not only showed up but ranked #1 across all five lists, with several of Maas’ other titles remaining top sellers as well. Rebecca Yarros’ Iron Flame and Fourth Wing are hanging onto their spots in the Five List Club, joined this week by James McBride’s The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store. A round of applause, please!

And because today is a day that ends in “day,” here comes everyone’s favorite disclaimer: this list lacks diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Come and Get It by Kiley Reid, Be a Revolution by Ijeoma Oluo, and Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #6, NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #3)

House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas (Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1, NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1)

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #4, NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #4)

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #2, NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #10, USA Today #7)

Books Four Bestseller Lists:

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #1, Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1)

Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones by James Clear (Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #5, Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #6)

Books On Three Bestseller Lists:

A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #3, Publishers Weekly #8)

House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas (Amazon #10, Indie Bestsellers #2, NYT #4)

Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #1, NYT #1)

Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity by Peter Attia, MD (Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #10, NYT #6)

