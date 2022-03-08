2022 Ezra Jack Keats Award Winners Announced

Honors

Writer Joanna Ho for Playing at the Border

Writer Anne Wynter for Everybody in the Red Brick Building

Illustrator Marta Bartolj for Every Little Kindness

Illustrator, Kenesha Sneed for Many Shapes of Clay

Award winners have gone on to have successful careers in the world of children’s literature. Here is a list of past winners. If you’re more of a visual person, here is an award poster. To learn more about the award, visit the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation website.

