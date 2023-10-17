Tiffany D. Jackson is Writing a YA Novel About the Marvel Superhero Storm
Tiffany D. Jackson is a YA author best known for her books Monday’s Not Coming, Allegedly, and Grown, among others. Her newest book has just been announced, and it’s an original YA novel about the Marvel superhero Storm, titled Storm: Dawn of a Goddess. It will be her first fantasy novel, and it follows Storm before she was a superhero, growing up as Ororo Munroe.
About the book, Jackson said,
“It’s no secret that I grew up loving X-Men, specifically Storm, a Black woman super hero! So when this opportunity came about, I jumped, cried, and begged. Research for this book took me into the depths of the Marvel archives to the streets of Cairo, Egypt. Tackling Ororo’s journey, especially for my first fantasy novel, wasn’t easy but was so very worth it.”
Tricia Lin, the editor of Storm: Dawn of a Goddess, added,
“There’s been a dire need for more Black super heroes at the forefront. Storm has been an icon for generations—especially for women of color—and it’s a pleasure to partner with Marvel in telling her story. We’re thrilled to bring this book to the young readers of today, and we could not have found a better author for the job than Tiffany D. Jackson.”
It’s out June 4, 2024, and is available for preorder now.
