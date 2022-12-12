These are Goodreads Users’ Most Anticipated Books of 2023

The Goodreads editorial team has put together a list of the most anticipated books of 2023, using both Goodreads user data — such as the titles getting positive reviews from users who have gotten Advance Reader Copies, as well as the number of people who have added these books to their Want To Read shelves — and editorial curation. The list is separated into Fiction, Mystery & Thriller, Fantasy, Science Fiction, Horror, Nonfiction, Romance, and Young Adult.

Their picks include new releases from beloved authors — such as Yellowface by R.F. Kuang, from the writer of the acclaimed 2022 release Babel — and some new names. Here are their choices for the most anticipated fiction books of 2023.

