2022 Goodreads Choice Awards Winners Announced
One of the biggest readers’ choice book awards–and one that certainly captures the excitement and attention of the bookish internet–is the Goodreads Choice Awards. It’s an opportunity for Goodreads users to weigh in on the books they think were the best of the best that year.
For 2022, it’s clear that the power of BookTok has made itself known in not only the winners, but in the slate of finalists from which readers could choose.
Insights from Goodreads: “With more than 5.7 million votes cast and counted, the 14th Annual Goodreads Choice Awards are now official. Launched in 2009, the Goodreads Choice Awards honor the year’s best books as decided by you, the readers.
In 2022, we saw a bevy of returning winners, including Sarah J. Maas (who took home her seventh win with House of Sky and Breath in the Best Fantasy category) and Taylor Jenkins Reid (who won her third Best Historical Fiction award for Carrie Soto Is Back). Emily Henry, V.E. Schwab, Alice Oseman, and Amanda Gorman each won for the second time (in the Best Romance, Best Young Adult Fantasy, Best Graphic Novels & Comics, and Best Poetry categories, respectively). There were also a few landslide victories this year, notably Jennette McCurdy’s I’m Glad My Mom Died in Best Memoir & Autobiography and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow in Best Fiction.”
2022 Goodreads Choice Awards Winners
Best Fiction
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
Best Mystery & Thriller
The Maid by Nita Prose
Best Historical Fiction
Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Best Fantasy
House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City, #2) by Sarah J. Maas
Best Romance
Book Lovers by Emily Henry
Best Science Fiction
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
Best Horror
Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak
Best Humor
The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There by Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey
Best Nonfiction
Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience by Brené Brown
Best Memoir & Autobiography
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
Best History & Biography
Bad Gays: A Homosexual History by Huw Lemmey & Ben Miller
Best Graphic Novels & Comics
Heartstopper: Volume Four (Heartstopper, #4) by Alice Oseman
Best Poetry
Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman
Best Debut Novel
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
Best Young Adult Fiction
The Final Gambit (The Inheritance Games, #3) by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Best Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction
Gallant by V.E. Schwab
Best Middle Grade & Children’s
I Am Quiet: A Story for the Introvert in All of Us by Andie Powers
