2022 Goodreads Choice Awards Winners Announced

One of the biggest readers’ choice book awards–and one that certainly captures the excitement and attention of the bookish internet–is the Goodreads Choice Awards. It’s an opportunity for Goodreads users to weigh in on the books they think were the best of the best that year.

For 2022, it’s clear that the power of BookTok has made itself known in not only the winners, but in the slate of finalists from which readers could choose.

Insights from Goodreads: “With more than 5.7 million votes cast and counted, the 14th Annual Goodreads Choice Awards are now official. Launched in 2009, the Goodreads Choice Awards honor the year’s best books as decided by you, the readers.

In 2022, we saw a bevy of returning winners, including Sarah J. Maas (who took home her seventh win with House of Sky and Breath in the Best Fantasy category) and Taylor Jenkins Reid (who won her third Best Historical Fiction award for Carrie Soto Is Back). Emily Henry, V.E. Schwab, Alice Oseman, and Amanda Gorman each won for the second time (in the Best Romance, Best Young Adult Fantasy, Best Graphic Novels & Comics, and Best Poetry categories, respectively). There were also a few landslide victories this year, notably Jennette McCurdy’s I’m Glad My Mom Died in Best Memoir & Autobiography and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow in Best Fiction.”

Full list of winners and nominees here.

2022 Goodreads Choice Awards Winners

Best Fiction

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Best Mystery & Thriller

The Maid by Nita Prose

Best Historical Fiction

Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Best Fantasy

House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City, #2) by Sarah J. Maas

Best Romance

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Best Science Fiction

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

Best Horror

Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak

Best Humor

The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There by Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey

Best Nonfiction

Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience by Brené Brown

Best Memoir & Autobiography

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Best History & Biography

Bad Gays: A Homosexual History by Huw Lemmey & Ben Miller

Best Graphic Novels & Comics

Heartstopper: Volume Four (Heartstopper, #4) by Alice Oseman

Best Poetry

Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman

Best Debut Novel

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Best Young Adult Fiction

The Final Gambit (The Inheritance Games, #3) by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Best Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction

Gallant by V.E. Schwab

Best Middle Grade & Children’s

I Am Quiet: A Story for the Introvert in All of Us by Andie Powers

Don’t forget to check out Book Riot’s own picks for Best Books of 2022!