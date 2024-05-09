10 of the Best Spy Novels to Keep You Turning the Pages

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR.

The best spy novels have an enduring power to them. The covert world of espionage continues to draw in readers year after year, perhaps because it is a closely guarded world that few will ever access. The drama of spying — interactions with a cast of secretive characters, high-stakes disguises, and clandestine dead-drops — all make for good reading and propel the plot of spy novels forward. Additionally, many readers love the mix of action, intrigue, and politics found in these books. Whether they’re set at CIA headquarters or completely off the map, these books pull the reader right into the action and keep them turning the pages.

Though tales of secrecy, spying, and deception are not just a modern genre, they became especially popular in the United States during the Cold War, allowing everyday citizens to be swept into the tense relationships between nations. During this time, several major authors like John le Carré and Tom Clancy emerged as major names in the spy novel genre who would go on to have long-running careers writing books about the dangers of carrying out spycraft. Spy novels were also penned by authors like Gramham Greene and Stella Rimington, who brought their knowledge of their previous careers with British intelligence services to their work.