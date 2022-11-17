The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers.
The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Here are The Washington Post’s Best Books of 2022:
Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
Mecca by Susan Straight
Trust by Hernan Diaz
Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart
Constructing a Nervous System by Margo Jefferson
G-Man: J Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century by Beverly Gage
The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far-Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change by Geoff Dembicki
Stay True by Hua Hsu
Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind by Robert Draper
Compared to Amazon’s and Barnes & Noble’s lists, The Washington Post’s best books of 2022 list varies entirely except for one book it has in common with Amazon’s (Demon Copperhead).
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- How To Support the HarperCollins Union During Their Strike
- After 125 Years, This is Brooklyn Public Library’s Most Borrowed Book
- Helena Bonham Carter Named London Library’s First Female President
- Keller Schools Ban Books About Trans and Nonbinary People
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
- This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers
- Jamestown Library Defunded (Again) Over LGBTQ Books, Will Likely Close
- 2022 Kirkus Prize Winners
- Amazon is Adding Goodreads Ratings to Book Listings