The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post

The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers.

The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.

Here are The Washington Post’s Best Books of 2022:

Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

Mecca by Susan Straight

Trust by Hernan Diaz

Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart

Constructing a Nervous System by Margo Jefferson

G-Man: J Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century by Beverly Gage

The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far-Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change by Geoff Dembicki

Stay True by Hua Hsu

Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind by Robert Draper



Compared to Amazon’s and Barnes & Noble’s lists, The Washington Post’s best books of 2022 list varies entirely except for one book it has in common with Amazon’s (Demon Copperhead).

