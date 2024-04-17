Trailer for ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SOLITUDE Adaptation Dropped

Netflix just released the first trailer for the adaptation of Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel García Márquez’s masterpiece One Hundred Years of Solitude.

The trailer for the series adaptation opens with Colonel Aureliano Buendía as an adult (played by Claudio Cataño) facing a firing squad, with the book’s iconic opening line narrated in Spanish with English subtitles: “Many years later, as he faced the firing squad, Colonel Aureliano Buendía was to remember that distant afternoon when his father took him to discover ice.”

The rest of the trailer follows the Buendía family as they wade through the consequences of war, love, and solitude in Macondo, a fictional Colombian town.

The 16-episode series will come out sometime this year, but a specific date of release hasn’t been shared yet.

For additional information on the adaptation, visit Netflix.

