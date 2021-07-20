Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
Riot Headline JACK OF HEARTS (AND OTHER PARTS) Under Fire by Christian Right Group in Irving, Texas
the downstairs girl book cover

Reese’s Book Club’s Latest Pick

Reese’s Book Club announced its late summer 2021 YA pick: The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee.

Described as “the perfect end-of-summer escape” in the club’s Instagram announcement, The Downstairs Girl is YA historical fiction set in the post-Civil War (“New”) South. The story follows 17-year-old Jo Kuan who works as a lady’s maid in Atlanta by day and as the author of newspaper advice column, “Dear Miss Sweetie,” by night. Jo is faced with backlash and attempts to uncover her identity when she challenges ideas about race and gender in her popular column as a mysterious letter sends her on a search for her past and parents.

Those interested in reading along are asked to purchase the book through the book club’s app. Purchases made through the app will go to literacy platform The Readership.

You can find all of Reese’s Book Club picks here.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream

Let real book nerds recommend books to you based on your reading tastes!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!